LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Following a week of summer-like heat, the Southland underwent a dramatic cool-down Tuesday, with rain, hail and snow falling in some areas.

All Los Angeles County beaches have been closed due to lightning, according to county lifeguards. Swimmers and surfers are being cleared from the water, and people are being advised to leave beaches and seek shelter until the storm passes.

{BEACH LIGHTNING} All Los Angeles County Beaches are CLOSED due to lightning. Lifeguards are clearing the water and advising patrons on the beach to seek shelter immediately. The Lifeguard Division is working with @NWSLosAngeles to monitor the current storm cell. pic.twitter.com/fkNV2xENgT — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) February 16, 2022

National Weather Service forecasters said the changing conditions were thanks to a cold low-pressure system that moved into the region from Northern California.

“Scattered showers are expected through tonight across Los Angeles County with low snow levels. Gusty winds will continue in many areas through tonight as well,” according to the NWS. “A warming trend will develop across the region for the latter half of the workweek as high pressure aloft builds in the west of the state.”

CBSLA Meteorologist Amber Lee said thunder and lighting were expected near the foothills and mountains.

By Tuesday afternoon, heavy rain with lightning and small hail fell between La Canada/Flintridge and Pasadena.

According to the NWS, the weather will impact Alhambra, Temple City, Altadena, and Sierra Madre through 5 p.m. Commuters along Hwy 215 were told to use headlights and use caution.

Suddenly a winter wonderland in Pasadena after a short but intense hail storm! ❄️☃️ @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rGUOEkjQKu — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) February 16, 2022

That’s a lot of hail hitting the windshield in Pasadena @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/FGX39EXmpU — Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) February 16, 2022

By late Tuesday afternoon, the snow level is expected to drop to about 3,500 feet. By mid-afternoon, light snow was already being reported along the Grapevine, dramatically slowing traffic in the northern reaches of the county.

A wind advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. in the Antelope Valley, where gusts of up to 45 mph are possible, and until 9 p.m. in the coastal area, with 35 mph gusts in the forecast.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. for the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range.

The low-pressure system is expected to leave the area by Wednesday, bringing warmer and drier conditions.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)