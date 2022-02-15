LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to rename a Boyle Heights street after Mexican singer Vicente “Chente” Fernández.
"The legacy of Vicente Fernandez continues to resonate and inspire people worldwide, making us proud to call ourselves Latino," said Councilman Kevin de León, who introduced the motion.
“Today, our city council took the rare action to recognize `Chente’ for his cultural contributions by memorializing him at one of our city’s most cherished venues, Mariachi Plaza. Through his music, he has etched his place in history and on the hearts of fans who will forever cherish him,” de León added.
Fernández died on Dec. 12 at the age of 81.
On Jan. 12, De León introduced the motion to change Bailey Street, east of Mariachi Plaza, to Vicente Fernández Street.
During his more than six decades playing music, Fernández was recognized with three Grammy Awards, nine Latin Grammy Awards and 14 Lo Nuestro Awards.
He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.
