PASADENA (CBSLA) – Hail-ball fights erupted at the Rose Bowl Tuesday after a brief, but intense hail covered the parks and fields around the stadium, and many families headed out in the cold weather for some winter fun.

There was no shortage of news helicopters circling the Rose Bowl, taking in the unexpected sights of freshly fallen hail. About an inch of blanketed the lawn.

“…decided we were going to take full advantage of it and build and a snowman,” said Pasadena resident Heather Reyes.

They Reyes family snowman was really hail and some sticks, but it stuck together. So, that counts as snow in Southern California, especially since only a few days ago, the Southland was dealing with record February heat.

“We were like, there’s no there’s snow at the Rose Bowl. So, we decided to run in the car and get over here. I even forgot gloves,” said Angel Reyes.

They also weren’t the only ones in Pasadena who headed to out for some wintertime fun.

“Yeah, we were in the swimming pool this weekend,” Betty Wang said.

“Yeah, we were watching the Super Bowl and swimming. That was two days ago,” said Stanley Wie.

Lots of families took a drive through town to see the hail clinging to sidewalks and rooftops before it melted.

“It makes me excited, honestly,” said Pasadena resident Camila Li.

“We put the snow in a pile and we picked it up and started throwing it at each other, and the entire after school was a snowball fight,” said Wie.