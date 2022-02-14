HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Three people were injured Monday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver on the 101 Freeway.
The crash occurred around 12 p.m. on the northbound 101 Freeway near Sunset Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.READ MORE: 2 Gang Members Sentenced To 12 Years For $500K Watch Robbery At Il Pastaio In Beverly Hills
Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.READ MORE: CA Will Not Immediatly Lift Mask Mandate For Schools; Will Reassess On Feb. 28
Three northbound lanes were temporarily blocked while an investigation was conducted.MORE NEWS: Report: Oscars To Be Hosted By Amy Schumer, Regina Hall & Wanda Sykes
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)