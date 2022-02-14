SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — People in Santa Clarita may have felt the earth move on Valentine’s Day, but it wasn’t love – it was an earthquake.
The magnitude-3.2 earthquake struck at 8:41 a.m. about 6 miles southwest of Valencia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. "Did You Feel It?" responses to the USGS came in from as far as Camarillo and Newbury Park in Ventura County, some 40 miles away.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.