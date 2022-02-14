LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp won’t forget Sunday any time soon.
After the Rams secured Rapp a Super Bowl ring with their thrilling 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the 24-year-old produced another ring and proposed to his longtime girlfriend on the field at SoFi Stadium.
She said yes, of course, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Rapp has spent his entire NFL career with the Rams since they drafted him in the second round of the 2019 draft. He recorded four tackles in the Super Bowl.