LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host the Oscars on March 27, Variety reported Monday.
Following the initial report by Variety, The Hollywood Reporter cited multiple sources saying each host will lead one hour of the three-hour event.
The Academy has not confirmed this year’s host but an official announcement is planned for Tuesday morning during ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
The Oscars have not had a host since 2018 when Jimmy Kimmel filled the role. In 2019, Kevin Hart was slated to host the ceremony but he withdrew following the circulation of homophobic tweets.
The ceremony went without a host following Hart's withdrawal and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences opted not to have an emcee in 2020.
Last year’s Oscar ceremony was altered due to the COVID pandemic and was held at Union Station. In lieu of a host, the ceremony opened with a monologue by actress/director Regina King.
Earlier Tuesday, industry veteran Glenn Weiss was named director of the 94th Oscars telecast, marking the seventh time he will helm the broadcast.
The 94th Oscars are scheduled for March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
