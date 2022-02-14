ORANGE (CBSLA) — Bus drivers from Orange County Transportation Authority are set to strike at midnight Feb. 15, potentially interrupting the commutes of thousands of riders.

“We believe the riders will understand why we are striking when they find out they don’t get any restroom breaks and no raise especially when the board got a wage increase, yet they’ve given us zero,” said Eric Jimenez. “I think they’ll understand and fight with us.”

Jimenez is the CEO of Teamsters Local 952, the union that represents the OCTA drivers.

According to OCTA, the strike could potentially affect the 70,000 people that ride the busses daily. Services would be slashed without the drivers, creating significant disruptions to those who rely on public transit to commute to work and home.

“No one wants to see a strike happen,” said OCTA spokesperson Joel Zlotnik. “I think we all agree on that we know how much our riders depend upon public transit about 85 percent of riders use the bus as their primary means of transportation; to get to work, school, doctor’s appointments. We don’t want to see them hurt by this.”

OCTA would not divulge specifics of the negotiations which continued Monday with a third-party mediator. The collective bargaining agreement between the OCTA and Teamsters Local 952 expired on April 30, 2021.