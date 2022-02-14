LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Terance Mann scored a season-high 25 points, including 14 in the decisive third quarter, as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors 119-104 on Monday night.

Mann was 6 of 7 from the field in the third as the Clippers outscored the Warriors 33-19. The third-year guard also had seven rebounds and six assists.

All of the Clippers’ starters scored in double figures. Reggie Jackson added 19 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and eight rebounds. Nicolas Batum had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and eight rebounds.

Stephen Curry scored 33 points for the Warriors. The All-Star guard hit his first six shots and had 26 points in the first half on 9-of-11 shooting before going cold in the second. Curry was 2 of 7 from the field after halftime. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole each had 13 points. The Warriors were coming of a narrow victory against the Los Angeles Lakers, which ended on a missed free throw.

Los Angeles was up 61-59 at halftime and still had a two-point lead early in the third quarter before breaking it open with a 20-8 run over a six-minute span, including eight straight to start it off. Zubac scored six points during the spurt.

Curry’s four-point play pulled the Warriors to 84-75 before the Clippers countered with a 10-3 run to end the quarter, with all the points coming from Mann.

Los Angeles’ largest lead was 25 in the fourth. The Clippers outscored the Warriors 54-40 in the paint and had 14 points off 14 Warriors turnovers. The Clippers also struggled to hold onto the ball turning it over 12 times.

Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye made their debut for Los Angeles after being traded from the Milwaukee Bucks. The two played less than 10 combined minutes.

Clippers: Play at Phoenix on Tuesday night. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)