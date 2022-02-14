LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAC+USC Medical Center made an urgent appeal for blood donations Monday and said the hospital will hold a “critically important” blood drive on Tuesday.
"The current blood shortage is impacting vital medical procedures at hospitals across the county," the hospital said in a statement.
"Without adequate blood supply, hospitals will be limited in the number of surgeries they can perform. This blood shortage can also result in delays and cancellations of scheduled surgeries. This will have an impact on the health of residents who will be forced to delay the care they need."
The blood drive will be held at the LAC+USC Center Courtyard from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Last month, the American Red Cross warned of a dangerously low supply of blood both around the country and in the Los Angeles area.
