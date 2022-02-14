WINNETKA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished a fire in an office building before discovering a marijuana grow operation inside.
The fire started inside of a 300-foot-by-50-foot two-story building off 20179 Sherman Way in Winnetka. Crews responded to the scene at about 5:55 p.m. According to LAFD, 33 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire which had spread to both floors of the building in 28 minutes. LAFD reported no injuries were sustained during the fire.
Authorities said that there was “clear evidence” that four conjoined units on the second floor was a marijuana grow operation. They are still unsure how the fire started and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the legality of the grow operation.