By CBSLA Staff
SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters are responding to reports of a fire at a detached residential garage at 4538 Allott Ave. in Sherman Oaks.

The fire broke out around 5:45 p.m. Monday. It was unclear if there were any injuries reported.

A man could be seen trying to put out the fire with a garden hose.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

