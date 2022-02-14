SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters are responding to reports of a fire at a detached residential garage at 4538 Allott Ave. in Sherman Oaks.
The fire broke out around 5:45 p.m. Monday. It was unclear if there were any injuries reported.
A man could be seen trying to put out the fire with a garden hose.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).