By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 13-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot on a Lake View Terrace street, police said Monday.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 11700 block of Kagel Canyon Street, according to an officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

Police say the girl had approached a vehicle that slowed down on the street, and someone inside opened fire on her. The vehicle drove away from the scene after the shooting.

The girl was taken by paramedics to a hospital where she had fatal vital signs, according to the officer.

