LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person was stabbed while shopping at a Food 4 Less supermarket in South LA, police said Sunday.
The stabbing happened Sunday at about 4 p.m. at the Food 4 Less, 5325 Main Street. Police say a man went into the grocery store and apparently stabbed a shopper, and another shopper was injured in the chaos.
At least two people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The stabbing suspect was taken into custody, and was also hospitalized with an unspecified injury.
The incident was initially reported as a shooting. Police say they have no information on the weapon or whether it was recovered.