PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams booster club gathered in Pico Rivera in the packed Mi Hacienda to watch their team play in the Super Bowl.
"I'm so excited," said fan Lorena Palma. "I can't even describe it. I want to cry already! I'm just so excited that we get to play this game here. My heart is like, racing!"
Palma was not the only one excited for the big game.
“I don’t even have words to describe how L.A. would feel to have that Lombardi trophy staying here in L.A.,” said fan Daniel Palma.
Mi Hacienda is the home of the local Rams booster club and all of the people inside are die-hard Rams faithful.
“Rams are playing in the Super Bowl and we’re gonna win this today,” said fan Joe Ramirez. “We got a good defense and their offensive line isn’t that good so our defense is gonna take care of them.”