INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — If you are planning to take an Uber to the big game, you’ll need to pack your patience and your wallets.
Uber is expecting a busy day ahead with thousands of fans looking for rides.
The company says a $20 surcharge will be applied for pick-ups and drop-offs around SoFi Stadium. The surcharge will be included in the fee applied when an Uber is ordered.
To beat the surge, Uber recommends:
• Avoid the rush and leave SoFi before the final whistle;
• Look for directions around the stadium to guide you to the designated rideshare zones;
• Chat in the app with the driver to confirm your pick-up location; and
• Be sure to stand out in the crowd so the driver can see you right away.