By CBSLA Staff
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — If you are planning to take an Uber to the big game, you’ll need to pack your patience and your wallets.

Uber is expecting a busy day ahead with thousands of fans looking for rides.

The company says a $20 surcharge will be applied for pick-ups and drop-offs around SoFi Stadium. The surcharge will be included in the fee applied when an Uber is ordered.

To beat the surge, Uber recommends:

• Avoid the rush and leave SoFi before the final whistle;

• Look for directions around the stadium to guide you to the designated rideshare zones;

• Chat in the app with the driver to confirm your pick-up location; and

• Be sure to stand out in the crowd so the driver can see you right away.