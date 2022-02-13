Live Updates:The Rams Face The Bengals For Super Bowl LVI
By CBSLA Staff
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Super Bowl LVI is minutes away from kickoff and all signs point towards the Rams being at full strength for the big game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and running back Darrell Henderson are both active for Super Bowl LVI, providing some depth for both sides of the ball.

READ MORE: Super Bowl LVI: Rams Vs. Bengals Live Updates

For the Bengals, tight end C.J. Uzomah is officially active for Cincinnati. Uzomah has been a reliable pass catcher for quarterback Joe Burrow.

Uzomah has 13 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown in three playoff games this season.

Below is the list of players inactive for the Rams and Bengals for Super Bowl LVI:

Rams

QB Bryce Perkins

RB Jake Funk

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

DL Bobby Brown III

DB Blake Countess

Bengals

DT Mike Daniels

CB Vernon Hargreaves

DE Wyatt Ray

DT Tyler Shelvin

OL Fred Johnson

WR Trenton Irwin

HB Trayveon Williams