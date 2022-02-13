INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Super Bowl LVI is minutes away from kickoff and all signs point towards the Rams being at full strength for the big game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and running back Darrell Henderson are both active for Super Bowl LVI, providing some depth for both sides of the ball.
For the Bengals, tight end C.J. Uzomah is officially active for Cincinnati. Uzomah has been a reliable pass catcher for quarterback Joe Burrow.
Uzomah has 13 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown in three playoff games this season.
Below is the list of players inactive for the Rams and Bengals for Super Bowl LVI:
Rams
QB Bryce Perkins
RB Jake Funk
OLB Chris Garrett
OLB Terrell Lewis
OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
DL Bobby Brown III
DB Blake Countess
Bengals
DT Mike Daniels
CB Vernon Hargreaves
DE Wyatt Ray
DT Tyler Shelvin
OL Fred Johnson
WR Trenton Irwin
HB Trayveon Williams