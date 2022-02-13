LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Finding parking in Los Angeles has never been easy, but with the Super Bowl happening, some fans are turning to alternative methods.

The main connection point to get to the big game via train is the Metro’s Hawthorne Lennox Station where fans can hop on a shuttle that will drop them off right in front of SoFi Stadium.

“Looking forward to getting in the stadium it’s been a lot longer coming from Ireland but to see the Rams win in the Super Bowl is going to be pretty awesome,” said Rams fan Eddie Hamilton who came from Dublin, Ireland to watch his favorite team.

While other fans may not be traveling as much as Hamilton, the convenience of the Metro stops are coming as a nice surprise for some.

“Easy money,” said rider Jeremy Cutler. “Easy as it can be.”

Others decided to brave the parking lots, opting to pay for the $40 fee in advance to reserve their spot.

“More convenient than our flight from the East Coast to here,” said Bengals fan Anthony Ashley.

After parking, the excited fans can take a free shuttle to get to the stadium.

With some parking lots going for hundreds of dollars a spot, others opted to pay someone to drive them, using rideshare apps such as Lyft which were offering fees just under $10.