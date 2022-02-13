INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — All eyes will be on SoFi Stadium Sunday as the Rams take on the Bengals for the Super Bowl.
Events for ticketholders start at 11:30 a.m. with kick off at 3:30 p.m. and National Anthem at 3:10 p.m.READ MORE: Super Bowl: Planning To Uber to SoFi Stadium? Here Are Tips
Tickets are still available online; however, for those looking to attend prices are hovering around $3,200 to $10,500.READ MORE: Super Bowl: 'Taste Of The NFL' Works To Fight For Childhood Hunger
According to StubHub, 75 percent of its sales may be coming from the state of California.MORE NEWS: Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show Promises To Showcase SoCal's Hip-Hop Scene
In fact, overall, California has made up 31 percent of all sales, while Ohio has made up 9 percent of sales.