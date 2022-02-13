Rams Win:Rams Win Super Bowl, Beating Bengals 23-20
By CBSLA Staff
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The Rams have won Super Bowl LVI, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

The celebration is on in Los Angeles after the Rams brought home the first Super Bowl in the city since 1993 and recorded the first Super Bowl victory for LA.

It’s the team’s second Super Bowl championship overall.

Plenty of public figures and officials took to Twitter to show their support after the Rams’ victory.

After recording seven tackles Sunday night for the Rams, safety Taylor Rapp rang in another milestone, proposing to his girlfriend on the field.