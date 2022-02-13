INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The Rams have won Super Bowl LVI, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
The celebration is on in Los Angeles after the Rams brought home the first Super Bowl in the city since 1993 and recorded the first Super Bowl victory for LA.
It's the team's second Super Bowl championship overall.
Plenty of public figures and officials took to Twitter to show their support after the Rams’ victory.
Congrats to the @RamsNFL on your Super Bowl victory — I look forward to having you at the White House. What do you say, @SecondGentleman?
— President Biden (@POTUS) February 14, 2022
Hey @Rams, when is the parade??? We are locked out and available! #MegaParade #LA #CityofChampions
— Justin Turner (@redturn2) February 14, 2022

Congratulations to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke, Head Coach Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, OBJ, Cooper Kupp, Von Miller and all of the Rams players for bringing a Super Bowl Championship to LA!! We are all proud of you!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 14, 2022
After recording seven tackles Sunday night for the Rams, safety Taylor Rapp rang in another milestone, proposing to his girlfriend on the field.
MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT!!
CONGRATS, @trapp07!!! pic.twitter.com/LHt6qczuNv
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022