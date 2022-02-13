EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — Just hours after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles Rams fans are already rushing to stores to be the first amongst friends and family to have their championship gear. Several stores throughout Los Angeles County remained open late into the night to distribute the merchandise.

CBS’ Jeff Nguyen was on hand at Dick’s Sporting Goods in El Segundo, which had extended its hours until 11:30 p.m. Sunday to accommodate all the fans looking for their fresh Championship memorabilia.

“I want to support our team,” said Herman, a Rams fan from Eagle Rock who even brought his two dogs, who were also wearing Rams jerseys, with him. “It’s a big deal to have the Rams win the Super Bowl at home. It’s only been done twice,” he continued.

The store already had hats, including the locker room hat awarded to the Rams players, and various t-shirts, sweatshirts and memorabilia amongst other items for fans of all sizes – and breeds.

Debbie Beltran was another fan who was doing some late-night shopping, FaceTiming different members of her family so they could pick out exactly what they wanted so they could be the first to rep the newest NFL Champions.

“Everyone sat home watching after game stuff and I was like ‘I’m gonna go to Dick’s’, because last time after the playoffs, we were able to get all the gear here,” Beltran said.

Other fans who are hoping to get their hands on the merchandise before it sells out should get a jump start, especially after hearing Russ Hyde’s shopping list, “I’m getting a hat, I’m getting a pennant, I’m getting a hoodie, I’m getting a flag, I’m getting a lanyard, I’m getting everything Rams.”

Dick’s in El Segundo will reopen at 7 a.m. on Monday morning, along with countless other sporting goods stores that will have Super Bowl LVI Championship gear in stock.