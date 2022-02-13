With only one day left to shop, we have gift ideas that will make your Valentine’s Day shopping worth the wait!

COMPARTÉS CHOCOLATE

Since 1950, Compartés Chocolates has been serving Hollywood with some of the best chocolate around. Frequent visits from Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and others are now replaced by Oprah, Gweneth Paltrow, even Tom Brady.

Over the last two decades, Jonathan Grahm has taken the chocolate factory to the next level. He creates familiar yet elevated flavors, designs packaging you’d like frame, and instills the importance of handmade chocolates – each formed, dipped and decorated by hand in his chocolate factory on La Brea Ave.

For Valentine’s Day, you can purchase gift boxes sure to blow your special someone away, as well as Pink Chocolate Oreos for a twist on a classic. Or, simply pop by for curbside pick-up and grab a few of the beautiful bars, complete with poems on the back. You can’t go wrong here!

Compartés Chocolate

516 N. La Brea Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(310) 826-3380

Compartes.com

WILD STEMS

Just a few months old, Wild Stems boutique has the Beverly Blvd. neighborhood buzzing. From beautiful, sustainably sourced wildflower bouquets to unique wellness products, even vintage clothing and records, this carefully curated shop has something for everyone.

For Valentine’s Day, owner Ana Cuciuc and her partner Ben Price have created gift packages for her and for him complete with flowers and specialty wellness items. So, stop on by and enjoy their self-described good vibes shop. It really is a special place and worth a visit any day of the week.

Wild Stems

7383 Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 879-9367

Wildstems.la