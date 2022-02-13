Live Updates:The Rams Face The Bengals For Super Bowl LVI
CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Adrian Peterson, Assault, Beating, Domestic Violence, Football, Wife

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Running back Adrian Peterson, who last played for the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested on Sunday for assaulting his wife on a plane that landed LAX, according to TMZ.

Defense attorney Rusty Hardin, (L) and NFL running back Adrian Peterson of the of the Minnesota Vikings address the media after Peterson plead ‘no contest’ to a lesser misdemeanor charge of reckless assault on November 4, 2014 in Conroe, Texas. Peterson’s plea to the Class A misdemeanor comes with two years of deferred adjudication. Peterson also received a $4,000 fine and 80 hours of required community service. (credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Super Bowl LVI: Rams Vs. Bengals Live Updates

Peterson, 36, was arrested by LAX Police Department on Feb.13 at 9:20 a.m. The running back was held on $50,000 bail. He bonded out later on Feb. 13 at about 2:25 p.m.

READ MORE: Unruly Passenger On American Airlines Flight From LAX Diverts To Kansas City

United Airlines confirmed that the assault occurred on one of their flights.

MORE NEWS: Super Bowl LVI: Rams, Bengals Inactives

Peterson was arrested and charged in 2014 for felony child abuse for beating his son with a switch. He claimed that he was punishing the 4-year-old. He pleaded no contest which reduced the charge to misdemeanor reckless assault. He was placed on a two-year probation period, fined $4,000 and had to perform 80 hours of community service. He was also suspended by the NFL for one year. In 2018, he admitted that he disciplined his son with a belt.