LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Running back Adrian Peterson, who last played for the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested on Sunday for assaulting his wife on a plane that landed LAX, according to TMZ.
READ MORE: Super Bowl LVI: Rams Vs. Bengals Live Updates
Peterson, 36, was arrested by LAX Police Department on Feb.13 at 9:20 a.m. The running back was held on $50,000 bail. He bonded out later on Feb. 13 at about 2:25 p.m.READ MORE: Unruly Passenger On American Airlines Flight From LAX Diverts To Kansas City
United Airlines confirmed that the assault occurred on one of their flights.MORE NEWS: Super Bowl LVI: Rams, Bengals Inactives
Peterson was arrested and charged in 2014 for felony child abuse for beating his son with a switch. He claimed that he was punishing the 4-year-old. He pleaded no contest which reduced the charge to misdemeanor reckless assault. He was placed on a two-year probation period, fined $4,000 and had to perform 80 hours of community service. He was also suspended by the NFL for one year. In 2018, he admitted that he disciplined his son with a belt.