Super Bowl Live:Rams To Take On The Bengals At SoFi Stadium; Kickoff At 3:30PM PST
CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:CBSLA, Crime, Homicide, KCAL9 News, Santa Ana, Santa Ana shooting

SANTA ANA (CBSLA/CNS) – A man was shot to death in Santa Ana late Saturday night.

Santa Ana Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting near Maple and Pine streets.

READ MORE: Super Bowl: Rams Vs. Bengals LIVE

Cesar Fierros Gonzalez suffered a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body. The Santa Ana resident was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Super Bowl Live: Bengals Home Team In Rams' Own LA House

Santa Ana police homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime
Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

MORE NEWS: Super Bowl: Planning To Uber to SoFi Stadium? Here Are Tips

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)