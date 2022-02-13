SANTA ANA (CBSLA/CNS) – A man was shot to death in Santa Ana late Saturday night.
Santa Ana Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting near Maple and Pine streets.
Cesar Fierros Gonzalez suffered a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body. The Santa Ana resident was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Santa Ana police homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime
Stoppers at 855-847-6227.
