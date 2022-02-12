LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One man is dead and another is in critical condition Saturday after they were shot in South Los Angeles.
Police responded at approximately 11:42 p.m. Friday to 1355 E. 42nd Place where they found two victims suffering from gunshots wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.READ MORE: 3 Injured Outside Celebrity Super Bowl After Party In Beverly Hills
Witnesses said the victims were seated in a vehicle when three suspects drove up in two cars and began to argue with the victims. The victims stepped out of their vehicle and the suspects shot at both of them.READ MORE: Firefighters Douse Fire At Row Of Commercial Businesses In Koreatown
The suspects fled in their vehicles, police said.
The victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other was in serious condition.MORE NEWS: LA Coroner: Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi's Death Listed As Suicide
There was no further information available.