Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:

Los Angeles businesses are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday at Sofi Stadium. A Huntington Park bakery, Los Angelitos, is showing support for the Rams, by baking blue and yellow conchas, a Mexican-style sweet bread, for locals to bring to their Super Bowl parties.

The White House is making it easier to charge your electric vehicle by funding the construction of thousands of EV charging stations across the country. The $5 billion plan comes from the bipartisan physical infrastructure law. But first, states must submit plans for federal approval. The move comes as US electric vehicle sales jumped by 85% last year.

The Oscars will reportedly not require proof of vaccination for those attending this year’s ceremony. Insiders said vaccination will be suggested and a negative COVID-19 test will be required. The Academy Awards will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The academy has not yet publically released its policy for the award ceremony in 2022.