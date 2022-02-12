LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the first time ever, a Super Bowl light show conducted by drones will take place in the air over the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Put on by the National Football League, the shows are scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 10 p.m.
The launchpad will be positioned atop the West Side Convention Center rooftop, and spectators will be able to see the show one mile out from the location.
The NFL put on a drone show Friday night as well. Each show is 10 minutes long and will showcase 500 drones.