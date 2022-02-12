LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Perhaps more than usual, Los Angeles is the place to be this weekend, with Super Bowl festivities happening around the Southland.

Already the city has seen an influx of tourists and celebrities alike, with many attending Shaq’s Fun House, Taste of Inglewood, the NFL Super Bowl Experience and a Justin Bieber concert afterparty, that unfortunately went wrong, when a shooting erupted out front of the venue.

Along with the nearly 100,000 football fans set to crowd Inglewood roadways and sidewalks, are those willing to spare no dime on living in the lap of luxury for Super Bowl LVI.

As expected, high prices come along with an event billed as the “sporting world’s biggest stage,” with tickets starting north of $6,000 following the NFC Championship, only to experience a midweek price drop leading up to Sunday, that still averaged around $3,000.

With roads surrounding the stadium closed, or in a constant state of gridlock, some were willing to drop the extra cash to avoid having to handle the traffic directly, diverting to driving services like Red Carpet Limo, owned by Leonard Beaty.

Beaty informed CBS, “Super Bowl has been crazy busy, busy, busy.”

Despite operating out of Atlanta, Georgia, Beaty said he and his crew travel wherever the demand is. This weekend, it’s Los Angeles. Beaty’s prices this weekend are set at $200 an hour, or $2,000 for an entire day of service.

“We have pretty much football players, golfers… everybody wants the VIP experience – everybody wants a black car,” he continued.

He was waiting outside of what he referred to as a “NFT party,” where he disclosed, “We have a lot of millionaires and billionaires.”

Another popular option appears to be chartered flights, as evidenced by the crowded runways at Van Nuys Airport, where there was hardly room for just one more private jet on their tarmac.

“You’re paying to save time is what it comes down to,” said Donny Sandusky, the Executive Vice President with Advanced Air, “Super Bowl is a big weekend for charters.”

Sandusky manages the private planes at Hawthorne Airport, which is just 3.2 miles away from SoFi Stadium.

He told CBS reporters that, “We expect tomorrow to probably be about double of what we usually are for Sunday – flying in and out of Hawthorne.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that a chartered flight from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, traditionally a flight that averages around $150 dollars for commercial flights, will run travelers anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000 for Super Bowl Weekend, depending on the aircraft selected.

For those not willing, or unable to splurge on these elevated options, Inglewood and Los Angeles city transportation officials provided a layout on how to ease traffic concerns prior to the big game.

With so many high profile attendees heading into town, hotels are also reaping the benefits of the weekend where inflated prices are the least of some people’s concern. That includes upscale neighborhoods like Bel Air and Beverly Hills, where a stay in the Doheny Suite and the Beverly Hills Four Seasons could cost $6,000 for just one night’s stay.