LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With his 19th point in the Los Angeles Lakers contest against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, LeBron James had officially tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time combined points leader, adding together their points from both regular season and postseason performances.
With his third quarter three-pointer, James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar’s total of 44,149, making him the NBA’s all-time combined scoring leader with 44,152 and counting.
READ MORE: Warriors Spoil LeBron's Big Night, Down Lakers 117-115
Greatness.
Give it up for the new All-Time Leading Regular Season and Playoffs Scorer, LeBron James 👏 pic.twitter.com/zPlGGRhGXs
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 13, 2022
The Akron, Ohio native scored his first NBA points all the way back in Oct. 29, 2003 with a 16-foot jumper against the Sacramento Kings. Now, 19 years later, and he has officially stamped his name atop yet another all-time accomplishment.
He still has a ways to go to top Kareem for all-time points scored in the regular season, as the Lakers superstar currently sits as No.3 all-time with 36,500 heading into Saturday’s game. Abdul-Jabbar’s record is 38,387, followed by Karl Malone in second-place with 36,928.READ MORE: Super Bowl: Shaq's Fun House Draws Large Crowd, Celebrities With Live Music, Entertainment
He had already earned the No.1 spot on all-time playoff points in 2017, when he passed Michael Jordan, who finished his career with 5,987 – LeBron now has 7,631.
LeBron’s name is riddled throughout the all-time record books, as The King finds himself Top 10 in NBA history in points (3rd), assists (7th), steals (10th), field goals made (3rd) and free throws made (4th).MORE NEWS: Blazers Rally For 107-105 Win Over Lakers