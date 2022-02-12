CLAREMONT (CBSLA) – Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has determined.
Giambi, 47, was found dead on Wednesday about 11:40 a.m. when officers responded to a medical emergency call at his parents’ home, according to Claremont police Lt. Robert Ewing. Ewing said there were no signs of foul play.READ MORE: 3 Injured Outside Celebrity Super Bowl After Party In Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office listed the cause of death as “gunshot wound of the chest,” and the manner of death as “suicide.”
Earlier, Giambi’s agent, Joel Wolfe, confirmed the death to various media outlets and several of the teams he played with during his six seasons, and issued statements of condolence.READ MORE: Firefighters Douse Fire At Row Of Commercial Businesses In Koreatown
“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green- and-Gold family, Jeremy Giambi,” according to a statement from the Oakland A’s.
The Philadelphia Phillies stated, “Our condolences go out to his family during this very difficult time.”
Giambi was a standout at Cal State Fullerton, winning a College World Series title with the team in 1995. He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals, and also played for the A’s, Phillies and Boston Red Sox.MORE NEWS: Rick Caruso, Billionaire Real Estate Developer, Announces Bid For Mayor Of Los Angeles
He was a member of the 2002 Oakland A’s team that was chronicled in the book “Moneyball,” and Giambi was portrayed in the subsequent movie that starred Brad Pitt. In 2000 and 2001, he and his brother Jason both played for the A’s.