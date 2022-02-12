KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – Firefighters knocked down a greater alarm fire Saturday at a row of single-story commercial businesses in Koreatown, authorities said.
The 89 firefighters dispatched at 6:54 a.m. to 761 S. Vermont Ave. had the blaze out within 36 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The blaze started as an exterior rubbish fire that extended into the wall and interior of a unit in a row of the businesses, Humphrey said.
"Firefighters skillfully prevented the flames from extending laterally, preventing fire damage to the other ten-plus businesses in the structure," he said. "The specific cause of the fire remains under investigation."
No injuries were reported.