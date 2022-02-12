LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman who suffered an injury while hiking was rescued Saturday.
Firefighters and paramedics at Mount Hollywood hoisted a woman to a rescue helicopter after she suffered a severe ankle injury while hiking in Griffith Park.
It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday.
The woman was then transported to an area hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. Her name has not been released by officials.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).