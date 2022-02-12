LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officials have reported a collision between a semi truck and a vehicle that prompted closure of the northbound 710 Freeway on Saturday.
Apparently, the car became jammed under the truck during the collision.
Two of the four lanes were reopened at around 3:30 p.m., and officials reported that the other two were reopened to all traffic at 4:30 p.m.
No injuries were immediately reported in the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.