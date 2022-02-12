LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three people were injured during a shooting outside a celebrity-filled after-party celebrating the Super Bowl.
The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of La Cienega Boulevard in Beverly Hills.
Two of the victims were transported to a hospital from the scene. A third victim called police from the Beverly Hills Plaza and Spa and was transported to a hospital from that location.
The shooting reportedly followed an argument outside the party.
The shooting reportedly followed an argument outside the party.

No suspects have been named so far. The names of the victims have not been released.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).