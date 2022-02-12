WOODLANDS HILLS (CBSLA) — One young woman died after a Woodland Hills crash. Two more young women were seriously injured.
The crash happened in the 22000 block of west Dumetz Road. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision happened at around 10:10 p.m. The crews found a white sedan that crashed into a tree on the corner of Dumetz Road and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
One of the victims was found on the sidewalk and two were trapped in a vehicle. Two were transported with serious injuries and continue to be in critical condition. The other young woman was declared dead at the scene. It is unclear if the victim that died was found outside or inside the vehicle.
Authorities have closed at least one lane near the crash scene and recommend drivers to find alternate routes.
