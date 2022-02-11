LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect has been taken into custody in the stabbing death of a man in North Hollywood on New Year’s Day.
Marvin Monterrosa, 28, was arrested on Jan. 31 in killing of Robert James Mosca, Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA Friday.
He is being held on suspicion of murder.
In the early morning hours of Jan. 1, Mosca was fatally stabbed following an altercation at the intersection of Sarah Street and Vineland Place.
According to police, Mosca and two friends were walking when they were approached from behind by a suspect, prompting some kind of argument. The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed Mosca.
Mosca was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Police did not disclose how Monterrosa was identified as the suspect.
Monterrosa’s next court heart is scheduled for Feb. 16, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department jail records.