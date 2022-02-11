WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Los Angeles Field Office have been working around the clock to ensure the city is safe from terrorists and criminals as the countdown to Super Bowl grows nearer.

The bureau’s war room is on the 14th floor of the federal building, and on Friday, CBSLA got a glimpse inside to see what’s being done to make sure the event, which is watched around the world, isn’t a target for terrorists.

The Super Bowl is likely the largest and most high-profile event these agents have ever worked, with every division of the FBI coming together for Sunday’s game.

“So, it includes our investigative teams, our intelligence team. We have cyber assets in place. We have a lot of our specialty teams, like our SWAT teams, OUR evidence response teams, our dive teams, our bomb techs,” said Amir Ehsaei, with the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division.

Ehsaei is the special agent-in-charge of the counterterrorism division in the FBI’s LA field office, and was CBSLA’s guide on a tour of the intelligence operations center for the Super Bowl. At the operations center, local, state and federal law enforcement partners work together in one room filled with computers, maps and surveillance equipment.

“Our primary responsibility is intelligence gathering,” said Agent Ehsaei. “Gather the intelligence, push it out to the partners, set leads. If there are any investigations to complete, it’s set from here.”

Federal authorities and their partners are also checking social media for any threats of violence or suspicious activity.

The intelligence operations center has been up and running since February 4, with several agencies working together, around the clock, seven days a week. Though the operation has only been up for a few weeks, the FBI said it’s been training for this event for the past year.

“Doing multiple training exercises, going through various scenarios, making sure we are appropriately resourced to keep the public safe and be able to immediately respond should something happen,” Ehsaei said.

The security perimeter for the Super Bowl extends miles beyond SoFi Stadium. This weekend, there will be agents from Customs and Border Protection in the air, on patrol in Blackhawk Helicopters, and Homeland Security is guarding the coastline from the water. In all, security for the Sunday’s event is a massive undertaking.

“I mean, our our families live in this area too. So, for us, it’s a huge responsibility and we need to make sure that we do our best to keep everyone safe,” Ehsaei said.

Though the operations center is set to fold up shop on Monday, if the Rams win, law enforcement would continue to use the facility to cover any large celebrations and parades.