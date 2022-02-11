INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Facing a litany of questions over allegations of racist hiring practices and limited numbers of Black head coaches and league executives, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in Inglewood Wednesday the league will undergo a thorough evaluation of its practices to identify where improvements can be made.

And he said he has had multiple discussions with Los Angeles media mogul Byron Allen, who could become the NFL’s first Black majority team owner if he follows through with a bid to purchase the Denver Broncos.

“We have met with Byron a couple of times, both myself personally as well as our staff,” Goodell said outside SoFi Stadium Wednesday during his annual pre-Super Bowl news conference. “He is not the only individual that’s interested in buying an NFL team that is Black.

Allen, who began as a comedian, went on to build an empire that now includes 16 television stations in 12 markets, 10 round-the-clock networks including The Weather Channel, a movie distribution company and TheGrio, a digital, video-centric news platform providing Black-oriented entertainment, news and lifestyle content. He has confirmed his interest in bidding for the Broncos, suggesting the move could lead to “positive changes throughout the league.”

Securing a Black owner would be a major advancement for a league that finds itself under fire for a lack of diversity among its head-coaching ranks. A recent lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores accused the league of racist hiring policies. Of the nine recent NFL head coaching vacancies, only the Houston Texans hired a Black coach — Lovie Smith. The Miami Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel, who is described as bi-racial.

Goodell said the league has to do a better job, and it will review all of its hiring practices, including the “Rooney Rule,” which requires teams to interview at least two external diverse candidates for head-coaching vacancies. He said minority candidates are getting interviews, and many teams are exceeding the requirements of the Rooney Rule. Yet Black hires remain elusive.

“What we want to try to see is the outcomes. What we want to see is Black head coaches in the NFL and coaches of color and eventually gender,” he said. “…So it’s an inclusive process and hopefully an inclusive outcome. So what we’re going to do is step back and look at everything we’re doing today, reevaluate that. Everything from looking at the Rooney Rule and seeing what changes should be made to that, if any changes, or should it be removed, which some people have suggested.”

Peppered by reporters with questions on the topic, he reiterated that the league has failed in its effort to boost diversity in the coaching ranks.

“Particularly with the head coaches, we have more work to do,” he said. “And we’ve got to figure that out. … To me this is an opportunity for us to step back, look at what we’re doing, look at what we should be doing and how we can lead to better results. … All of that hopefully will lead us to a better place.”

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)