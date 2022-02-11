LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rob Wilcox, spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office and candidate for city controller, was reportedly attacked near Los Angeles City Hall on Friday. Wilcox reported via Twitter that he was okay following the incident.

I’m fine, but around noon today near City Hall East, I was attacked. I was shoved and kicked. Unfortunately, the attacker was not apprehended. Sadly, this is all too common in our city today. I was lucky, I’m OK, so many others are not. We can do better than this LA! — Rob Wilcox (@rob4controller) February 12, 2022

He was walking near First and Los Angeles Streets at around noon when he was approached by what he told The Los Angeles Times, was an “extremely agitated and angry” man, that was shouting at him and kicked him in the shin. The man is also reported to have used a racial slur.

In an email to staffers with the City Attorney’s Office sent by Chief of Staff Kathleen Kenealy, Wilcox detailed that the man was “likely experiencing homelessness and exhibiting erratic behavior.”

Wilcox explained that as he attempted to run from the area, even running into the street to flag down vehicles, no one would stop to assist him, all the while being pursued and pushed. He also reportedly ran to Joy Picus Child Development Center on First Street, though no one helped him despite his cries for help.

He finally escaped by running into a parking garage, when the man stopped following him.

Kenealy also said in the email, “We have reported the incident to LAPD, and we will step up our efforts to insist that LAPD and (the General Services Department) find solutions to better protect our staff as they come and go from our offices.”

Los Angeles Police Department officials would not provide any details on the incident, other than disclosing that no suspect was arrested.

