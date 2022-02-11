WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) – One person was killed in a crash in Willowbrook early Friday morning.
The collision occurred just after 3 a.m. on Imperial Highway near Wilmington Avenue.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was not identified.
The westbound lanes of Imperial Highway were closed.