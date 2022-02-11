STEVENSON RANCH (CBSLA) – Authorities Friday sought the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Najee Anthony Bright who was reported missing in Stevenson Ranch.
Bright was last seen around 6 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the 25700 block of Wilde Avenue, near Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
He is described as a Black man standing, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a beard and a scar on his forehead.
Bright was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, tan camouflage pants, a red hat, black boots and two silver necklaces.
Anyone with information on Bright’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.