LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman are set to host the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6.
"We are sincerely excited to be hosting the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards," the couple said in a joint statement. "We hope to get a little rowdy, but it'll mainly be legitimate cinematic discourse. Although, with the two of us involved, it's more likely to be intercourse. Either way, it'll be legit."
The Spirit Awards ceremony will be held in Santa Monica after being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be broadcasted on IFC.
Mullally is best known for her role as Karen Walker on "Will & Grace," and Offerman is best known for his work on "Parks and Recreation."
