LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Just days before he is set to perform at the Super Bowl’s halftime show at SoFi Stadium, a lawsuit was filed against rapper Snoop Dogg and one of his associates by a woman who says they sexually assaulted her in 2013.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in the complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court, alleges she attended a Snoop Dogg club date in Anaheim in May of 2013. After the show, the rapper’s “spiritual advisor” Bishop Don “Magic” Juan offered her a ride home, but instead took her to his home, according to the lawsuit.

The woman alleges Juan sexually attacked her the next morning. Later that day, Jane Doe says she was taken to Snoop Dogg’s studio to audition as “weather girl” for his YouTube talk series “Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network,” where the rapper assaulted her in the studio’s women’s bathroom, according to the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the woman says she was left feeling “humiliated, terrified and panicked.”

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, and Juan were sued for sexual assault and sexual battery under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

The rapper has not commented on the lawsuit, but said on Instagram that “gold digger season is here” on Wednesday, the day the lawsuit was filed.



