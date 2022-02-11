HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Medical show host Dr. Mehmet Oz received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday afternoon.
Actor Dean Cain spoke at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Eastown apartment complex on Hollywood Boulevard.
The four-time Emmy-winning talk show host’s star marks the 2,712 addition since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961.
Oz’s television career began in 2003 with “Second Opinion with Dr. Oz” on Discovery Health Channel.
"After hearing many complaints from my patients about lack of preventive medicine knowledge, my wife, Lisa, said that America was not getting the health message because organized medicine was not giving it to us," Oz told City News Service in an email interview. "She urged me to get out of the hospital room more and start sharing these important insights."
Oz’s first guest was Oprah Winfrey.
“Her producers liked me and the result so much that they invited me onto her show,” Oz said. “We created over 60 shows together until she urged me to launch `The Dr. Oz Show’ to help Americans become their own best patient and advocate.”
His show, "The Dr. Oz Show," premiered on Sept. 14, 2009.
