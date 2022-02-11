MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) — A school in Monterey Park abandoned its Bengal tiger mascot, and became the Brightwood Elementary Rams ahead of the Super Bowl.
READ MORE: Medical Show Host Dr. Oz Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
The school, 1701 Brightwood St., covered its mural of a Bengal tiger with a banner of a blue and gold ram with a countdown and a flourish Friday. When the banner came down, students and staff clapped and cheered – but the tiger mascot raised its hands in pleading appeal and dropped them in defeat.READ MORE: 2 Homes Completely Destroyed In Sycamore Fire In Whittier Hills; Suspect Arrested For Arson
The temporary mascot change was made possible with a $2,500 check from K-Earth 101. But the Rams pitched in too, with rally towels from its club.MORE NEWS: Super Bowl: LA Zoo, Cincinnati Zoo Wager Their Logos On The Big Game
Students wore hand-made blue-and-gold Rams headbands, carried blue and gold pom poms, and showed off the Rams rally towels they received from the team during the morning assembly in front of the school. Some wore T-shirts that said, “bye bye Bengals.”