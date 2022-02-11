LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Who dey? They are the Cincinnati Bengals’ most ardent fans making the trek to enemy territory to see their team in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.
Fans in their Bengals gear started trickling into LAX Friday morning ahead of the Super Bowl, where their team will face off with the Los Angeles Rams at nearby SoFi Stadium.READ MORE: Super Bowl: Amid NFL's Diversity Crisis, LA Mogul Byron Allen Could Become League's First Ever Black Team Owner
“I think most of Cincinnati coming down, so get ready LA,” said one fan in a Bengals hoodie, face mask, and cap.
READ MORE: Rams Hold Practice In Rose Bowl Because Of Santa Ana Winds
The #LAX pylons will glow blue and yellow tonight through Sunday as our city cheers on the @RamsNFL in the #SuperBowl @SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/A4sRo5zugY
— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) February 11, 2022
The fans who arrived at LAX Friday morning were the first arrivals of 33 specially-added non-stop flights from Cincinnati. And if the blue and gold pylons weren’t enough of a signal that they were arriving at the Rams’ home turf, the recorded greetings from quarterback Matthew Stafford and linebacker Von Miller reminded them as they walked through the airport.
“Hi, I’m Matthew Stafford, welcome to LAX. We’re glad you touched down in Los Angeles, home of Super Bowl LVI, our unofficial national holiday. Enjoy the big day,” the recordings said.
MORE NEWS: The Sound Of Inglewood: Local Recording Studio A Trailblazer For Musicians
This year is the second year in a row an NFL team will play the Super Bowl at home after the Buccaneers won last year in Tampa Bay.