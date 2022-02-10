VENICE (CBSLA) – A frightening experience for an out of state tourist in Venice Wednesday, after a group of men attempted to steal his watch.

“I heard a loud bang, and then something else, like a car crashing,” said Steve Oh, who added that he and his coworker ran out of the deli at Allan’s Market in Venice when they heard a commotion across the street.

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department said a man was shot during a violent armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.

“I didn’t specifically see it, but the other employee saw that the one person was grabbing something, I think part of his body, maybe he thought he was injured,” Oh said.

Several neighbors in the area told us they too heard a single gunshot.

Police said the victim and a female companion were in the area when they were approached by three to four men. Investigators added that the suspects demanded the victim’s valuables and then shot him in the leg.

Sonny James lives across the street from where the shooting took place.

“I think people are getting to a breaking point and the values and morals are breaking down, getting to a level where they get very reckless and abandoned,” James said.

The attack happened in the residential part of Dell Avenue, near Washington Boulevard, walking distance from the pier in Venice.

Police said the victim was driven to a hospital by the female companion.

It’s believed that the suspects drove off in a white sedan, though police said they don’t have a good description of the suspects.

A number of homes in the area have security cameras, but it’s unclear if they captured anything.

“It’s very unfortunate. As a citizen, what can we do? Be more careful and leave your watches at home,” Oh said.

For now, LAPD is not releasing the shooting victim’s condition.