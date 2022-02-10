INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Inglewood is hosting a free three day “Big Game Festival” over Super Bowl weekend, including the Taste of Inglewood, an event where vendors are hoping to cash in for their tasty treats.

Nearly 100 vendors lining Market Street will feed and entertain around 10,000 people who are expected to come out and enjoy what many are calling the Pregame Kick Off event.

“These two hands have touched over 10,000 pieces of chicken, literally. So, I’m hoping to get rid of all of it,” said Ray Fowler, a vendor with All Seasons Catering.

Businesses are hoping to take advantage of the crowds coming into town for the Super Bowl, but also the locals who know about this annual festival that brings the community together.

Besides the food, there are plenty of other items to shop for.

Kathrine Finely owns Blue Sugar, a vintage emporium. This is her first event in two and a half years because of COVID and she said she couldn’t be more excited.

“The Super Bowl in our city, period. Yes, it’s South Central Los Angeles for sure, but it’s South Central at its best. It’s South Central at its best,” she said.

Michael Ortiz owns California Fish Market, where customers can sample a little bit of fried alligator.

“We’re the only one who offers it. If you don’t like our food, we give your money back, no questions asked.”

The vendors said the festival is about bringing the community together.

“The Super Bowl is here. We have the SoFi Stadium, we have the Rams, you know. It’s almost like a win-win situation,” said Fowler.

The Taste of Inglewood has been going on for five years now, though it’s being held this week to coincide with the Super Bowl. The event goes until about 9 p.m. Thursday and is back on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is free. More information regarding the Taste Of Inglewood can be found by following this link.