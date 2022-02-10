INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Street closures ahead of the Super Bowl begin Thursday in Inglewood.

The City of Inglewood released a traffic advisory Monday to alert drivers to the impending street closures that will take place ahead of the Super Bowl, which takes place Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

“This is the first time the Super Bowl has ever been held in the City of Inglewood, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to feature our beloved City on a global stage,” Mayor James T. Butts said in a statement. “We have been laser focused on making sure this event is a positive experience for residents and stakeholders alike.”

City officials say they are working with SoFi Stadium and the NFL to maximize the fan experience while minimizing disruption to the surrounding neighborhoods, so street closures will be minimal.

The following streets will be closed at these times:

Thursday:

Yukon Ave. from W. Century Blvd to Stadium Drive will be restricted to the general public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Prairie Ave. from Victory St. to Touchdown drive will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stadium Drive from S. Doty Ave. to the entrance of the Panhandle Lot will be restricted to the general public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday:

Northbound Prairie Ave. from Century Blvd. to Arbor Vitae St. will be closed from 1 a.m. until 2 a.m. Monday

Century Blvd. from Yukon Ave. to Airport Blvd. will be closed from 7 a.m. until 2 a.m. Monday

98th St. from Bellanca Ave. to east of Flying Food Group will be closed from 7 a.m. until 2 a.m. Monday

Kareem Ct. from Manchester Ave. to Pincay Drive will be restricted from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. Monday

Manchester Ave. from Prairie Ave. to Crenshaw Blvd. will be closed from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Monday

Pincay Drive from Prairie Ave. to Kareem Ct. will be restricted from midnight to 2 a.m. Monday

A “significant number” of ticket holders are expected to make their way to the game in high-occupancy shuttles, so city officials are anticipating lower traffic volume than during regularly-scheduled events at the stadium. Transit Service, LAZ Parking, IPark&Go remote parking, and other shuttle services will operate as usual, while dedicated lanes and drop-off points will be available for rideshare services.

Non-ticketholders are being discouraged from trying to make their way to SoFi Stadium on game day. City officials say loitering will not be permitted, enforcement will be in place to make sure the surrounding areas remain clear, and permit parking restrictions will be strongly enforced.