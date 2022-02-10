INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Dr. Dre said Thursday a hip-hop Super Bowl halftime show has been a long time coming.

“This should have happened a long time ago as far as hip-hop,” Dre told reporters during a pre-Super Bowl news conference.

“Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now. So it’s crazy that it took all of this and all of this time for us to be recognized. So I think we’re going to go on and do a fantastic show and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us anymore in the future.”

On Sunday, Dre will be joined by Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

“I’m not trying to be egotistical or anything like that, but who else could do this show here in L.A.?” Dre said. “Who else could perform that halftime show other than these amazing artists that we put together for this thing?”

Snoop Dogg said performing in Inglewood makes the experience even more memorable.

“I had people that I know that worked on the stadium that the city of Inglewood gave opportunities to people to actually be part of creating the stadium,” he said. “So knowing that the stadium was built and the Super Bowl is going to be here, and that we have an opportunity to perform on stage, this is a blessing.

“Because the Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the world and hip-hop is the biggest form of music in the world. So for us to have the opportunity to bring the two worlds together — we’ve got the queen of R&B, we’ve got the king of hip-hop, we’ve got just all of his proteges in the place. This is what it’s about.”

